The iPhone 14 Pro could be an even bigger upgrade on the iPhone 14 than expected

The iPhone 14 Pro could be an even bigger improvement on the standard iPhone 14 than previously thought. According to recent leaks, the Pro models will get better cameras than their non-Pro siblings, as well as slimmer bezels.

Previously, rumours suggested that the iPhone 14 range would boast a new 48-megapixel camera – a big step up from the 12-megapixel sensor found on the iPhone 13. But according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, only the Pro models will get the new camera, leaving the iPhone 14 and 14 Max with the same 12-megapixel shooter as now.

And that's not all. Ice universe also claims that the Pro will have slimmer bezels than the standard iPhone 14 and 14 Max. The screen should still stand 6.1 inches for the iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7 inches for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but slimmer bezels would mean either more or larger pixels for the display, with less space wasted.

As can be seen from CAD, the bezel of iPhone 14 Pro is narrowed (right) pic.twitter.com/HOul867PsTApril 26, 2022 See more

Gurman and Ice universe are very well regarded when it comes to leaks, which lends these rumours significant credence.

Previous rumours also say that the Pro iPhone 14 models will get a more powerful processor than the non-Pro variants. The Pro handsets are expected to get a new, as-yet-unannounced A16 processor, while the non-Pro variants will stick with the A15 Bionic from the iPhone 13 range (and iPhone SE (2022)).

If all these rumours prove true, there would be significant ground between the standard iPhone 14 models and the Pro variants.

