The best headphones deal yet? Sennheiser's stunning noise-cancellers plunge to their lowest-ever price for Black Friday

If you are looking for a cracking Black Friday headphones deal, specifically a hefty saving on some of the best noise-cancelling over-ears you can buy, your search may well be over.

That's because the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless are now significantly lower in price than they have ever been before – just £180 at Amazon courtesy of a 42 per cent discount. That knocks their previous best price of £210 (which they hit during October's Prime Day sale) out of the park.

These are What Hi-Fi? five-star-rated headphones that are seriously attractive rivals to the class-leading £260 Sony WH-1000XM5 – particularly at this hugely discounted price. Arguably, the flagship Sennheisers are currently the best-value pair you can buy at this premium level.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones was £309.99 now £180 at Amazon (Save £130)

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless have plunged to their lowest price ever. The wireless ANC over-ears received five stars during testing for their great sound and quality feature set, which includes a best-in-class 60-hour battery life and high-quality aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec support. Five stars

In our expert review team's Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review , we praised Sennheiser's flagship Bluetooth headphones for their clean, neutral, and musical sound profile. They demonstrated a well-balanced tonal quality, with crisp highs, detailed mids, and controlled bass, and an undisputable sonic highlight is their lively nature, which ensures upbeat music sounds just that. We preferred the Sony XM5's extra midrange clarity and transparency, as well as their more prominent bass, but as we said in our review, "the gap isn’t huge exactly". The Sennheisers are arguably the more attractive pair in light of their Black Friday discount.

One of the standout features of the Momentum 4 Wireless is an impressive 60-hour battery life... and that's with both Bluetooth and active noise cancellation engaged. That's more or less double the competition. Our testing confirmed this claim, making Sennheisers offering a top choice for long-haul travellers and/or those who don’t want to mess around with another gadget to charge daily.

The Momentum 4 Wireless also support aptX Adaptive Bluetooth, with effective ANC performance to boot. The Adaptive Mode is particularly effective, automatically adjusting the noise-cancelling intensity based on the surrounding environment.

Sennheiser has also equipped these headphones with a range of useful features accessible through the companion Smart Control app. One of these is the Sound Zones feature, which allows users to create profiles with specific EQ and noise isolation levels that automatically activate based on location.

Performance aside, most users will find them comfortable too – we found the wide headband effectively distributes pressure, preventing discomfort during extended wear, while the ear cups were also praised for their secure yet comfortable fit.

At just £180 at Amazon, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones offer immense value. For those in the market for a pair of premium wireless headphones, this is certainly an opportunity worth jumping on.

