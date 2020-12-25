The 8 best Boxing Day soundbar deals 2020

Hands up if you got a new TV for Christmas and you think it might need a little something to boost its audio. Or, perhaps you've been eyeing up a new soundbar for a while, and now that you've got Christmas money burning a hole in your pocket, you want to splash out on something shiny and new.

Well, this is the page for you. We've rounded up some of the best Boxing Day soundbar deals on the internet so you can bag a bargain this holiday season.

A soundbar or soundbase is an easy and simple solution to boost your TV's sonic performance without cluttering your lounge with multiple speakers and a chunky AV amplifier. You just pop it in front of (soundbar) or beneath (soundbase) the TV, and voila, you're all set!

And the good news just keeps on coming, as there are some great Boxing Day deals to be snapped up on TV soundbars and soundbases, as well as some excellent savings on more premium options if you're partnering with a flagship TV from the usual suspects such as LG, Panasonic, Samsung and Sony.

The best soundbars will offer pseudo surround sound, while the very best (and more expensive) are what are referred to as Dolby Atmos soundbars, delivering a sense of overhead sound from a truly immersive soundfield.

Here's our pick of the best prices on TV sound-boosting solutions this Boxing Day...

Top 5 Boxing Day soundbar deals live right now

JVC TH-D227B 2.0 Compact Sound Bar £100 £40 (save £60) at Currys

This JVC soundbar has Bluetooth for wireless streaming as well as wired connections, so you can easily connect the soundbar to your TV or existing audio. It has a compact design that's compatible with TVs from 17” and over. Oh, and it's now just £40! Bargain.

Roku Streambar streaming soundbar £130 £99 (save £31) at Amazon

Staying true to form, Roku's new product is a one-box solution that's designed to be plugged in to your TV's HDMI port with minimal fuss – only this one has sound at its core with its soundbar form.View Deal

Samsung HW-Q60T soundbar/sub £449 £349 (save £100) at Richer Sounds

Not a model we've tested, but with DTS Virtual X digital sound processing onboard (which emulates object-based surround sound like DTS:X and Dolby Atmos) thanks to the up-firing drivers, there's a lot to like on paper – especially with this £100 discount. View Deal

Cambridge Audio TV5 v2 soundbase £299 £249 at Cambridge Audio

We awarded Cambridge's sonically-superb soundbase five stars. Now that you can save £50 on the original asking price, it's an even more attractive proposition. Fantastic performance at an affordable price point.

Sky Soundbox Soundbar £499 £209 (save £290) at Sky

Sky's soundbar slash wireless speaker (a collaborative effort with Parisian audio specialist Devialet) delivers a big sound from a small box. It has 4K-supporting HDMI input/output connections and a digital optical input, plus USB and Bluetooth connectivity for music. At this extra £40-off price reduction (it was reduced to £249 until very recently) it's now competitively priced indeed...View Deal

Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar £350 £299 (save £51) at Peter Tyson

You can now save on this five-star 'bar from Yamaha – a deal so good, it even rhymes! It's a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed and spacious soundfield and tight, tonally balanced delivery. Take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity and the soundbar's single 4K-compatible HDMI input.View Deal

Sony HT-S350 soundbar £299 £159 (save £140) at Currys

Be quick and you can nab Sony's 2.1-channel soundbar and wireless subwoofer combo cut-price (a whopping £140 saving) at Amazon. We say be quick because, at the time of writing, this deal is selling fast... View Deal