The Award-winning Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M is at its lowest ever price

If you’ve got Christmas cash burning a hole in your pocket and you’re on the lookout for a versatile DAC and headphone amplifier, this deal on a previous Award winner from Cambridge Audio is a cracker.

Down to £399 from £549, the five-star DacMagic 200M is now at its lowest price ever. It's even cheaper than it was when we tested it – and that was before its £100 price increase.

That makes this talented all-rounder better value than ever, and well worth a look if you need a DAC that can work with whatever you throw at it.

Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M £549 £399 at Amazon (save £250)

This is a hugely versatile DAC and headphone amp that can accommodate every music source you own - or might ever own in the future, for that matter. It's the result of over 25 years of the DacMagic line up, and it shows. A safe buy if ever there were one.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 winner

Sitting at the top of the DacMagic lineup, the 200M is the successor to the superb DacMagic Plus, and serves up twin coaxial (up to 24-bit/192kHz) and optical (up to 24-bit/96kHz) inputs for all your digital sources, a USB type-B socket (32-bit/768kHz, DSD512) for connecting up your laptop, plus balanced XLR and unbalanced RCA analogue connections too.

Even your streaming needs are catered for with support for aptX Bluetooth built-in.

As for how it sounds, it's unmistakably 'Cambridge', with a full, smooth tonality that's complemented by an open, expressive and authoritative manner.

The good news is it sounds like this with any source – even tracks streamed from a phone via Bluetooth. But feed it some higher-res audio and you'll hear the extent of its talents, uncovering layers upon layers of detail that other kit can gloss over.

All of this means we didn't hesitate to award it the full five stars when we tested it in 2021, with it winning a What Hi-Fi? Award in the same year.

With more than 25 years behind the DacMagic brand, Cambridge Audio has had a lot of time to get what's on offer here just right. Even two years on from its release, it can still hold its own in a competitive category, and at this price, it is more tempting than ever.

Grab it at its lowest-ever price from Amazon, Richer Sounds or CA.com.

