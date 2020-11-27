The 9 best Black Friday wireless earbuds deals live in the UK right now

Wireless earbuds are one of the hottest tech topics this year and there are some great Black Friday deals on a range of earphones - including some of our favourites.

Black Friday is well and truly underway and we've rounded-up the best wireless earbuds deals before it's too late for another year.

We've managed to track down no fewer than nine different Black Friday wireless earbuds deals that deserve closer inspection, including buds from Apple, Cambridge Audio, Sony, Technics and JBL.

Struggling to find a pair for you? There's always our best Black Friday headphones deals page, which has even more options.

Five-star wireless earbuds deal Bowers & Wilkins PI3 £170 £99 at Amazon (save £71)

These brilliant five-star buds are now down by £71 and well worth your attention whether you intend to use them for running, watching TV or just mooching about. Rain, splash and sweat resistant, and wonderfully entertaining to listen to, too. Battery life is eight hours.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) £159 £125 at Amazon

Technically and sonically better than before, the second generation AirPods offer unbeatable Bluetooth usability and decent sound quality. Save over £30 with this deal.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro £249 £195 at Laptops Direct (save £54)

Knock a big chunk (£54) off the cost of Apple's noise-cancelling wireless buds with this deal. The AirPods Pro are a joy to use (especially with iOS devices) and sound great to boot.View Deal

Bose Soundsport Free £180 £105 at Amazon

These sport- and exercise-friendly earbuds are sweat- and waterproof, and the sound is nothing short of marvellous for a pair of sports headphones at this price. One of the best Black Friday deals, period.View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 £100 £79.95 at Amazon

Detailed and insightful sound, reliable Bluetooth, long battery life (nine hours from the buds plus four additional charges from the case, meaning a stonking 45 hours of continuous use) two What Hi-Fi? Awards and now, an extra £10 off. A top Black Friday bargain. View Deal

JBL Reflect Flow £130 £69.99 at Amazon (save £60)

In our review we praised the Reflect Flow's detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life (30 hours all in) – perfect for those evening runs.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 £149 at Amazon (save £71)

A new benchmark for true wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM3 combine effective active noise-cancelling with great sound and they're now down to their lowest ever price thanks to this Black Friday deal.View Deal

Sony WF-XB700 £129 £59 at Richer Sounds

We haven't tested these sporty Sonys yet, but a) we currently have them in for review and so far our impressions are positive, and b) their specs are very good for this price (18-hour battery life, IPX4 rating...) Also available at John Lewis, Currys and Amazon.View Deal

Technics wireless earbuds £239.99 £149.99 at Amazon

Technics' first pair of wireless earbuds has been blessed with a tempting deal for Black Friday. They produce a solid, punchy sound, are a comfy fit and the noise-cancelling does a decent job too. There's £90 off both the Silver finish.View Deal

The very best Black Friday deals