The 9 best Black Friday wireless earbuds deals live in the UK right now

Wireless earbuds are one of the hottest tech topics this year and there are some great Black Friday deals on a range of earphones - including some of our favourites.
Black Friday is well and truly underway and we've rounded-up the best wireless earbuds deals before it's too late for another year.
We've managed to track down no fewer than nine different Black Friday wireless earbuds deals that deserve closer inspection, including buds from Apple, Cambridge Audio, Sony, Technics and JBL.
Struggling to find a pair for you? There's always our best Black Friday headphones deals page, which has even more options.
Bowers & Wilkins PI3
£170 £99 at Amazon (save £71)
These brilliant five-star buds are now down by £71 and well worth your attention whether you intend to use them for running, watching TV or just mooching about. Rain, splash and sweat resistant, and wonderfully entertaining to listen to, too. Battery life is eight hours.
Apple AirPods (2019)
£159 £125 at Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro
£249 £195 at Laptops Direct (save £54)
Bose Soundsport Free
£180 £105 at Amazon
Cambridge Audio Melomania 1
£100 £79.95 at Amazon
JBL Reflect Flow
£130 £69.99 at Amazon (save £60)
Sony WF-1000XM3
£230 £149 at Amazon (save £71)
Sony WF-XB700
£129 £59 at Richer Sounds
Technics wireless earbuds
£239.99 £149.99 at Amazon
