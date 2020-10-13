The 9 best Amazon Prime Day UK headphones deals

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing and there are plenty of deals and discounts out there to tempt you to part with your money.

One category overflowing with offers is headphones. If you're drowning in a sea of Prime deals and just want to be guided towards the best pairs and biggest savings, then you've come to the right place.

We've managed to track down no fewer than nine different Prime Day headphones deals which deserve closer inspection, including offers on wired, wireless and noise-cancelling models. All the big brands are included, such as Bose, Sennheiser, Sony and Technics. Struggling to find a pair for you? There's always our best Prime Day headphones deals page, which will have even more options.

Bose Soundsport Free £180 £111 at Amazon

Essentially a true wireless version of Bose's superlative SoundSport in-ears, these buds are sweat- and waterproof, and the sound is nothing short of marvellous for a pair of sports headphones at this price. A great deal. View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 £100 £89.95 at Amazon

Detailed and insightful sound, reliable Bluetooth, long battery life (nine hours from the buds plus four additional charges from the case, meaning a stonking 45 hours of continuous use) two What Hi-Fi? Awards and now, an extra £10 off. A top Prime Day bargain. View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 wireless, ANC headphones £349 £229

B&W discounts don't come along very often, so we're excited to see a huge saving on these five-star headphones for Prime Day. They produce a lively, detailed sound, impressive build quality and clever noise-cancelling. Definitely worth a flutter.View Deal

Jabra Elite 75t noise-cancelling wireless earbuds £169 £129.99

Jabra knows how to make wireless earbuds for sporty types and the 75ts could be well worth a flutter now there's £40 off the asking price. Battery life is up to 28hrs (including the charging case) while they're also IP5 weather-resistant.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless noise-cancelling headphones £339 £259 at Amazon

An excellent pair of over-ears from a brand that's had some great success in this category over the years. They're a joy to listen to, thanks to their energetic and rhythmic sound, and their noise-cancelling is very effective. Now with an £80 saving across all finishes.View Deal

Technics EAH-AZ70WE-K wireless, ANC earbuds £239.99 £149.99 at Amazon

Technics' first pair of wireless earbuds has been blessed with a tempting deal for Prime Day. They produce a solid, punchy sound, are a comfy fit and the noise-cancelling does a decent job too. There's £90 off both Black And Silver finishes.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones £330 £238.79 at Amazon

2020 Wha Hi-Fi? Award winner. These superb Sonys may now have a successor in the form of the new WH-1000XM4, but these are still excellent buys – especially for their price, which is only getting lower.View Deal