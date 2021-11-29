The 7 best Cyber Monday big screen TV deals still live in the UK

There are big screen TV deals still to be had in the Cyber Monday sales and it's a great time to super-size your TV what with Christmas around the corner. No more fighting for space around the screen when there's a 75in whopper in the room!

While we've pointed you towards the very best Cyber Monday TV deals around we wanted to focus for a moment on super-screens because when it comes to TVs, bigger is so often better.

These big screen TV deals are for anything from 75 inches and beyond. Whether it's a bargain basement big screen banger you're after or a super-sized OLED TV, we've chosen what we think are the best Cyber Monday TV savings available right now. Feast your eyes on these!

Cyber Monday big screen TV deals

Samsung 75-inch AU7100 4K TV £1299 Samsung 75-inch AU7100 4K TV £1299 £749 at Amazon (save £550)

Released earlier this year, the AU7110 looks to be a solid, budget Samsung TV. It's packed with tech to level up your home viewing – and at an amazingly-low price thanks to this Amazon deal.

Samsung 75-inch QE75Q60A 4K QLED TV £1999 Samsung 75-inch QE75Q60A 4K QLED TV £1999 £1043 at Box (save £956)

The Q60 is Samsung's entry-level QLED TV and consequently the cheapest 2021 model you'll find. It's not one we've tested but, down to nearly half-price, it's a very tempting offer on a 75in set.

Samsung 85-inch UE85AU7100 4K HDR TV £1999 Samsung 85-inch UE85AU7100 4K HDR TV £1999 £1699 at AO (save £300)

This the enormous 85in version of one of the best budget TVs we've tested this year. Huge sets like this don't come cheap and we would certainly expect some decent picture quality too.

Samsung 75-inch QE75QN94A 4K Mini LED TV £3999 Samsung 75-inch QE75QN94A 4K Mini LED TV £3999 £2499 at Sevenoaks (save £1500)

This TV represents Samsung's best 4K picture quality for the year. It's the same as the top-end QN95 set but without the One Connect box. Not one we've tested but this is a stunning discount on a premium 2021 Mini LED TV.

Samsung QE75QN900A 8K QLED TV £6999 Samsung QE75QN900A 8K QLED TV £6999 £5999 at Sevenoaks (save £1000)

Samsung's flagship TV for 2021 combines Mini LED backlighting and an 8K resolution to create an exceptionally punchy, exceptionally sharp TV that doesn't require native 8K content in order to shine. And just look at that huge saving...

LG OLED77CX OLED TV £4999 LG OLED77CX OLED TV £4999 £2999 at John Lewis (save £2000)

If you're looking for the ultimate 2020 TV, this could well be it. It takes all of the features and abilities of the smaller CX models and stretches them out to a truly immersive and cinematic 77 inches. And the bigger the TV, the bigger the discount: you can save a whopping £2000 on this TV right now.

LG OLED77C1 2021 OLED TV £3999 LG OLED77C1 2021 OLED TV £3999 £2999 at Sevenoaks (save £900)

The 2021 version of LG's C-series TV has also now been discounted. It's not hugely better than the CX, above, but it does have better motion processing, a more complete app selection and a new Game Optimiser feature that gives you instant access to the set's many next-gen gaming features. The price on page is £3099 but use code 'GDSAVE100' at checkout to get a further £100 off.

MORE:

Our pick of the best OLED TVs available right now

More choice? Browse all of the Cyber Monday TV deals

Specifically looking for an OLED? Here are all the Cyber Monday OLED TV deals