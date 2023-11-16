The 48-inch LG C2 OLED TV is still at its lowest price ever – but stocks won't last long this Black Friday

Black Friday is almost upon us, meaning big discounts on a wide range of our favourite hi-fi and home cinema products.

If you're thinking of getting your hands on a five-star OLED TV, why wait until Black Friday? LG's 48-inch C2 is available to VIP Club members for £799 at Richer Sounds. The good news is joining the VIP Club is completely free and takes mere seconds to complete the process.

For just £799, the LG 48OLEDC2 is a bargain, undercutting the smaller 42-inch LG C3. While you may be naturally inclined to go for the newer LG, there really isn't much difference in the performance or features between the two, making the LG C2 a better buy if you want a bigger screen for less.

Will the 48-inch C3 get down to this price on Black Friday? It's not impossible but we don't think it's likely. The 48-inch C2 only got down to £999 during Black Friday last year and we think that's probably as low as its successor will get this year.

LG OLED48C2 £949 £799 at Richer Sounds (save £150)

You might be tempted to buy the 42-inch C3 but this 48-inch C2 is cheaper, bigger, and performs very similarly. In performance terms, it combines perfect OLED blacks and contrasts with excellent detail, sharpness, and colour balance. It's also got flawless gaming specs, including four HDMI 2.1 sockets that support 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM, and Dolby Vision gaming.

Read our LG C2 65-inch review

With discounts abound, it's that time of year when movie lovers and gamers often look for a new TV. A good place to start (and often end) the search is the C-series OLED from LG and for good reason: LG's OLEDs are the most feature-packed out there, and its C-series models are usually the perfect intersection of performance, features, and price.

While you may be tempted to opt for the latest model, it is worth looking at last year's model, as we found in our initial LG C3 review that it only serves as a minor upgrade on the C2 it replaces. Not only this, but the C3 series launched at a higher price than the C2.

The C3 has now been discounted a fair bit, but you won't find it available at any size for less than £999, and that is what makes this deal on the 48-inch C2 so special.

For picture performance, it's almost as good, largely because it features the same OLED panel technology. It's got all of the same gaming features, too, including 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM across all four of its HDMI 2.1 sockets. It also supports Dolby Vision gaming (right up to 4K/120Hz) and has an HGiG mode that makes it easy to get more consistent and accurate HDR across many games.

The sound leaves a lot to be desired, but the same can be said about the C3, so we recommend a soundbar with either model. Need some help picking one out of the crowd? Check out our rundown of the best budget soundbars for inspiration.

