There's a terrific Roku TV deal on the five-star TCL RP620K ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday has come early at Currys with this terrific TCL Roku TV deal. The RP620K range is the company's only Roku TV offering in the UK and also happens to be a Currys exclusive. And, all four sizes have just had a price drop and that includes the five-star TCL 55RP620K.

These 4K HDR Roku TVs were excellent value at full price but are now available for just £280 for the 43in model, £380 for the 55in model and £480 for the 65in model. Arguably the best price of all though is for the 50in TCL 50RP620K which has come down by £100 to just £300.

While it's only the 55in TCL 55RP620K that we've tested and awarded a five-star rating, we would hope that the picture performance on the other panel sizes would also be in the same ball park. These are 4K HDR edge-lit LED TVs that support Dolby Vision as well as HDR10 and HLG.

Best Roku TV deals

TCL 50RP620K TCL 55RP620K 50in 4K HDR Roku TV £450 £380 at Currys

On a performance-per-pound basis, this five-star TV is very hard to beat. The integrated Roku platform means the set is packed with streaming apps and is very easy to use, while the picture is fantastic for the money. View Deal

TCL 50RP620K TCL 50RP620K 50in 4K HDR Roku TV £400 £300 at Currys

This is the same TV as above but in a smaller panel size. It's not one we've had in for review but would hope for a similar picture performance. The Roku OS will still be excellent and the £100 discount is particularly tempting. View Deal

Arguably the very best feature of these TVs is that Roku UI smart platform. It's super simple to use and brings multiple apps and streaming services to your TV without the need for any other kind of media streaming stick. So, whether that's Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV or even a channel dedicated to 1970s kung-fu films that you're after, Roku has you covered.

These TVs have Freeview tuners built-in along with Freeview Play catch-up TV access. There are also four HDMI inputs (including eARC) for other devices including soundbars and games consoles.

Given that these are Currys exclusives, you can guarantee that you're getting the best prices but we don't know how long they'll be this low for.

We certainly imagine them going up again before Christmas and, judging by previous years' Roku TV deals, we should think that a few of the panel sizes will sell out long before then anyway. So, best not to hang around if you've got your eye on one of the best cheap TVs out there. Check the widget below for the current best prices.

MORE:

Here are the best TV deals UK 2021: 4K, QLED, HDR, OLED

Looking to go big? Best 65-inch and 75-inch TV deals: 4K, OLED and smart TVs

Don't forget the audio. The best cheap soundbar deals live now.