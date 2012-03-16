Tannoy's new TFX 5.1 sub/sat speaker system builds on the SFX 5.1 system to deliver "a thrilling roller-coaster ride of movie effects from the latest uncompressed surround sound audio formats," the company claims.

We'll reserve judgement on that until we test it, but in the meantime here's some more technical info to whet your appetite.

The TFX centre and satellite speakers use Tannoy's WideBand technology with a tweeter that extends its response to more than 70kHz.

Their casework has been streamlined to minimise standing waves within the cabinet, and each one is made from an advanced polymer chosen to dampen the enclosure.

As for the TFX subwoofer, it deploys a long-throw 20cm driver and 100W Class A/B amplifier. The sub has twin line level and speaker level inputs, and an automatic power on/off function to save energy.

You can buy the Tannoy TFX 5.1 system in a black or white gloss finish, and the speakers are supplied with dedicated wall brackets.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook