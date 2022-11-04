SVS unveils new hi-res Prime Wireless Pro speakers that can double as a soundbar

US brand SVS has unveiled an all-new powered speaker pair, the Prime Wireless Pro, following up the brand's popular Prime Wireless speakers.

For folks in the US, you can get your pair right now direct from SVS for $899.99, while for those in the UK, these speakers will be going on sale this December for £899. The Prime Wireless Pros are available in both Piano Gloss Black and Piano Gloss White colourways.

SVS is positioning the Prime Wireless Pros as an all-in-one solution for your home audio needs. With one passive and one powered speaker, the Prime Wireless Pros offer up a two-channel array with a 200-watt amplifier, 192KHz/24-bit DAC, and precisely tuned digital crossover, according to SVS.

The Prime Wireless Pros come with 1-inch aluminium dome tweeters and 5.25-inch mid-bass drivers that, according to SVS, "ensure massive dynamic output without a trace of distortion and a much bigger sounding speaker than the cabinet size would suggest."

Outside of the raw tech specs, these speakers are capable of streaming hi-res audio over wi-fi, AirPlay 2, and Chromecast, and they have Bluetooth with aptX and AAC support. Connections include HDMI (with ARC/eARC to use these speakers as a soundbar replacement), line level, optical, 3.5mm, ethernet, and a subwoofer output.

The Prime Wireless Pros support Spotify Connect, and you can natively control them with iOS over AirPlay 2 and Android via Chromecast. You'll also be able to control them with the DTS Play-Fi app available on mobile and PC, as well as by way of virtual assistant support.

Multi-room audio is additionally supported via the DTS Play-Fi app, and you also get a physical remote control. You also get six dedicated preset buttons that can be used to instantly access your favourite playlists, streaming services and more.

We at What Hi-Fi? haven't gotten our hands on a pair of the Prime Wireless Pro just yet, so you'll have to stay tuned for further coverage. However, we enjoyed what we heard from these speakers at AXPONA 2022, and we even gave them a Best of Show award at CEDIA, so we're anticipating good things from these powered speakers.

