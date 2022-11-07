Surely this Bose QC45 price won't be beaten on Black Friday

Bose's latest pair of wireless headphones, the QuietComfort 45 (or QC45), can now be picked up for just £209.95 at Bose (opens in new tab) – a £110 saving on the RRP and £20 less than the lowest price we have ever seen them at.

The catch on this official Bose pre-Black Friday deal: the pair is refurbished – but stick with us, as you might find that buying refurbished is worth it for the saving.

According to Bose, "a refurbished product is one that’s been returned to Bose, for any reason. It’s then thoroughly inspected, tested and serviced to meet strict Bose sound quality standards — the same as a new product. Appearance is closely examined; products occasionally have minor, nearly imperceptible blemishes. All refurbished products have the same warranty as new products. And are available only from Bose."

We have previously seen the Bose QC45 hit £230 at OnBuy.com (where they can now be picked up for £235 (opens in new tab)), but they haven't neared any closer to £200 before. For context, Amazon is currently selling them for £259.95 (opens in new tab) at a 19 per cent discount. Will they drop to or below £200 for Black Friday? We wouldn't rule it out exactly – this is Black Friday, after all – but it would take an all-new lowest-ever price for these Bose headphones to beat this current refurbished price.

If you want Bose's latest and greatest at the lowest price around, buying refurbished directly from the brand's webstore could indeed be your best option.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45 (refurbished) £320 £209.95 at Bose (opens in new tab)

Available in white or black, these impressive Bose wireless headphones are great on the go, offering top-class noise-cancelling and a punchy, exciting sound to go with it. The refurbished condition and warranty that Bose says it offers make them tempting propositions, if you ask us.

The QC45 are the successors to the hugely popular QC 35 II in Bose's long-standing QuietComfort noise-cancelling headphones range, which has made a name for itself over the years for its class-leading active noise cancellation technology combined with competitive sound and street-smart design. The QC45 happily continues that legacy, and upgrades over its predecessor include a reinforced glass-filled nylon headband, Bluetooth 5.1 for multi-point pairing, and improved battery life (24 hours, up from 20 hours).

As with previous Bose noise-cancelling headphones, the QuietComfort 45 are built with travel in mind; their double-hinge means they can be folded up for easy storage in the included carry case.

Bose's brilliant noise-cancelling is once again the main draw here, though. It works superbly in the case of the QC45 and holds its own against a number of its closest rivals, including the Sony WH-1000XM4 and XM5 (which do pip them for sound quality, albeit cost £249 (opens in new tab) and £349 (opens in new tab) respectively).

The only downside is there’s no scope to tweak the levels of noise cancellation and no ‘aware’ (otherwise known as 'transparency' or 'ambient') mode. If you want a more tailored noise-cancelling experience where you can tweak the levels, or an auto-pause function that kicks in when you remove them, you might want to consider the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 instead.

Still, there's plenty to love about the Bose QuietComfort 45. If you want a set of premium, travel-friendly wireless headphones that can block out the world, they're a brilliant buy. And at a third of the price, a genuine steal too.