Bose QC45 drop to lowest-ever price on Boxing Day at just £215

Bose's popular QC45 headphones are now on sale at Amazon for just £215, the lowest price we've seen these cans at yet, thanks to Boxing Day. If you're in the market for a new pair of headphones, now's your time!

When we reviewed the Bose QC45 headphones at What Hi-Fi?, we gave them four-stars in our review, complementing their effective ANC, excellent 24-hour battery life, and comfortable build. Retailing at £320, these headphones could be tough to pass up, but at just £215, now they're an incredible value, too.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Boxing Day Amazon deal

QuietComfort 45: was £320 now £215 at Amazon

These impressive Bose wireless headphones are great on the go, offering top-class noise-cancelling and a punchy, exciting sound to go with it. At over £100 off, it's a tempting proposition if you ask us.

The QC45 are the successors to the hugely popular QC 35 II in Bose's long-standing QuietComfort noise-cancelling headphones range, which has made a name for itself over the years for its class-leading active noise cancellation technology combined with competitive sound and street-smart design. The QC45 happily continues that legacy, and upgrades over its predecessor include a reinforced glass-filled nylon headband, Bluetooth 5.1 for multi-point pairing, and improved battery life (24 hours, up from 20 hours).

As with previous Bose noise-cancelling headphones, the QuietComfort 45 are built with travel in mind; their double-hinge means they can be folded up for easy storage in the included carry case.

Bose's brilliant noise-cancelling is once again the main draw here, though. It works superbly in the case of the QC45 and holds its own against a number of its closest rivals, including the Sony WH-1000XM4 and XM5 (which do pip them for sound quality, albeit cost £249 (opens in new tab) and £349 (opens in new tab) respectively).

The only downside is there’s no scope to tweak the levels of noise cancellation and no ‘aware’ (otherwise known as 'transparency' or 'ambient') mode. If you want a more tailored noise-cancelling experience where you can tweak the levels, or an auto-pause function that kicks in when you remove them, you might want to consider the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 instead.

Still, there's plenty to love about the Bose QuietComfort 45. If you want a set of premium, travel-friendly wireless headphones that can block out the world, they're a brilliant buy. And at a third of the price, a genuine steal too.