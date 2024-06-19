Super-cheap TV deal: this four-star 43-inch Hisense is now just £204

If you're in the market for a very affordable TV with a surprisingly solid performance, this deal is for you. The Hisense 43A6KTUK, which we awarded five stars in our review, is down to just £204 at Richer Sounds.

You need to be a Richer Sounds VIP member in order to get that price, but joining is free and instant, and it gives you access to lots of other exclusive deals that are often genuinely the best available anywhere.

It's worth noting that this Hisense was only £229 when we tested it, so this is a discount of just £25, but at this level that still represents a drop of over 10 per cent, which isn't to be sniffed at.

A 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision support at this price is a real rarity, and this Hisense is actually good, too. It doesn't go super-bright and motion is a bit soft, but it otherwise avoids the common pitfalls of cheap TVs and puts in a surprisingly accomplished performance. The VIDAA smart platform is user-friendly and app-packed as well.

It almost goes without saying that £204 is very little to pay for a 43-inch TV of any kind, but the Hisense isn't just cheap – it's cheap, surprisingly feature-packed and actually good.

On the features front, you get a 4K resolution and support for HDR, including in the more advanced, 'dynamic' Dolby Vision format. That's a real rarity at this level. And rather than the usual edge LED backlight, the A6K has LEDs directly behind the screen for better contrast and backlighting consistency.

Hisense's own VIDAA smart platform runs the show, and this is a real bonus, as it's easy to use and packed with apps, including the big hitters such as Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video. All of the UK's catch-up services, such as BBC iPlayer, are present and correct courtesy of Freeview Play, and the remote includes shortcut buttons for a number of apps and a microphone for voice control.

In terms of performance, the A6K looks a little soft in motion and doesn't go as bright as more premium models, but it's a surprisingly balanced and authentic performer with good colours and pretty deep blacks. The backlight is really consistent, too, with none of the distracting clouding you often get with backlit TVs – even mid-range models.

All in all, while you won't get (and shouldn't expect) a premium performance for this sort of money, the Hisense 43A6KTUK is a really solid performer for its low price and is better overall than most TVs in the sub-£500 bracket.

