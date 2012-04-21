StudioAV in Eton is running a special 'Digital' event on Saturday, April 21st.

The idea is to explain and demonstrate lots of new streaming formats, as well as CD, using a variety of hi-fi equipment. They'll have the following kit set up and running for the event:



Sonos Connect, Play:3, Play:5 from £279

NAD C446 Media Tuner £695

Linn Majik DS £1880

Naim Uniti £2495

Naim NDX £3250

Linn Akurate DSM £5600

dCS Scarlatti £POA

PS Audio PefectWave £4995



The dealership will also have a dCS Debussy to add to this selection on Saturday and various CD players (NAD, dCS, Levinson, Naim) that they can "throw into the mix" if customers wish.



StudioAV is based at 44 High Street, Eton, Berkshire, SL4 6BL. Call them on 01753 631000 for further details.

