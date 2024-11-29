Stop what you're doing: Award-winning Arcams have their prices slashed for Black Friday

Well, here's a surprise. Black Friday is upon us, and despite us thinking all the good hi-fi and home cinema deals were all done and dusted, we've spotted fresh discounts on some of our favourite Arcam products.

That includes a substantial £80 saving on the Award-winning Arcam A5 and A15 amplifiers each, and a whopping £1500 off the stonkingly good Dolby Atmos AVR31 receiver. Love CDs? Even the Arcam CD5 CD player is enjoying a £70 Black Friday discount at Sevenoaks and Richer Sounds.

There's only a small catch: you'll have to sign up to the respective Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks VIP/Rewards membership clubs to take advantage of these discounted prices – but don't worry, it's all free to join and takes seconds.

We've also seen deals on Arcam's ST5 music streamer (save £200 at Sevenoaks) but we wouldn't recommend it as its sound quality and usability weren't up to scratch when we tested it, and you can get much better, slicker performances from Cambridge Audio and Bluesound rivals for below the £500 deal price. The top of the new Radia range, the Arcam A25 integrated, is also enjoying a deal (£1329 at Sevenoaks - save £170), but while it offers a bigger, more powerful and muscular sound, we prefer the more precise, subtler and far more rhythmically cohesive nature of the A5 and A15 amps at their lower prices.

The A5, A15, CD5 and AVR31 are all What Hi-Fi? Award winners, too, and we wouldn't hesitate to recommend them to anyone aiming to update their hi-fi and/or home cinema set ups. This is the first time we've spotted deals on the new hi-fi trio as well, so they're particularly great value right now!

Best Arcam Black Friday deals

Best low price! Arcam A5 was £749 now £669 at Sevenoaks (save £80)

Arcam's most affordable new amp is also its best value. With 50W Class A/B amplification, the A5 integrated is incredibly talented. Analogue and digital connections, MM phono stage and even Bluetooth are on its list of connections, but the sound quality is truly impressive. "This is a superbly rounded performer that simply gets on with the job of playing music without intruding on the experience," we said. It does a fine job of balancing control and insight alongside a full-bodied presentation with heaps of dynamic, rhythmically agile and wholly engaging sound. For this new low price, it's a no-brainer. What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner Deal also available at Richer Sounds

New deal! Arcam A15 was £1099 now £989 at Sevenoaks (save £80)

The step-up amplifier offers 80W of power and with that comes greater clarity, precision and scale. It's not just a more powerful amplifier, the way it handles fine detail and precise rhythms with utmost composure – especially thanks to even more breathing space – is really quite something. The A15 is more discerning with partnering amplifiers than the friendlier A5, but it's worth it. What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner Deal also available at Richer Sounds

2024 What Hi-Fi? Award winner Arcam CD5 was £699 now £629 at Richer Sounds (save £70)

With CDs enjoying newfound popularity, it's a good time to revive your disc collection with a new player. Arcam's CD5 is our mid-price favourite, offering the same kind of fluid, engaging composure as its A5/A15 amplifier siblings. There's drive and attack, agility and impressive detail retrieval (especially with voices), all without ever sounding clinical or soulless. Whether you're spinning hip-hop, heavy metal or classical, the CD5 plays it all "with bags of personality and charm."

It also supports 24-bit/192kHz files through its digital inputs, supports gapless playback and is now £70 off – a worthy deal. Deal also available at Sevenoaks

Huge AVR saving Arcam AVR31 was £5499 now £3999 at Peter Tyson (save £1500)

We called the AVR31 a "rarified product, bringing together high-class sound and connectivity features in a sophisticated, premium amplifier". You get seven channels, seven HDMI inputs (including HDMI 2.1), and Dolby Atmos support and vast streaming support. You get a punchy, large-scaled immersive soundfield, but what's impressive here is the nuanced levels of refinement, separation and articulation. If you want your AV powerhouse with greater detail and subtlety than most, this huge £1500 saving on an Award-winner is a sure bet. Deal also available at Richer Sounds

