Award-winning KEF LS50 Meta bookshelf speakers plummet to their best-ever price – save £300!

The KEF LS50 Meta standmount speakers once again took home a precious trophy at the 2024 What Hi-Fi? Awards, showing the world that they're still an exceptional pair of standmount speakers.

The KEFs are stunning performers, and they're available at their lowest price of £899 at Sevenoaks, falling from a considerable figure of £1199. You'll need to sign up for a Sevenoaks Rewards membership to get the full discount, but don't worry, it's free!

If you don't fancy Sevenoaks, Richer Sounds has a parallel offer, with £899 for its VIP Club member price and £999 for non-members.

KEF LS50 Meta was £1199 now £899 at Sevenoaks (save £300)

KEF has taken an excellent speaker and made it even better. The LS50 Meta are the class leaders at this level, with exceptional sonic transparency and a hugely subtle, precise presentation. Now available at their lowest price in black, white, or blue finishes, provided you sign up for a free Sevenoaks Rewards membership.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner

Non-member price: £999



Deal also at Richer Sounds (with VIP)

We’ve always been big fans of KEF’s iconic LS50 bookshelf speakers, being particularly impressed with their innate transparency and extensive but focused stereo image. The British brand released a new version of its Award-winning standmounters in 2020, and we were thrilled during our tests to find that an already excellent speaker had been made even better.

While the essential character of the speakers is familiar, the KEF LS50 Meta provide a greater level of clarity and finesse than the originals could muster. They sound cleaner and more sophisticated than their predecessors, especially in the higher frequencies where their insight and refinement shine with the greatest sparkle.

Delivering music with authority and handling large-scale dynamics extremely well, these speakers offer an impressive amount of muscle for their size.

If you're looking for a new pair of standmount speakers and your budget can stretch to the KEFs, for £899 they're the best performers you'll find at this price. Head over to Sevenoaks and get them for their best-ever price with a free Rewards Membership, or get them for a non-member price of £999.

