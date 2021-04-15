Spotify's overhauled desktop app lets subscribers download albums

Spotify has begun rolling out an updated version of its desktop app and web player, according to The Verge. The green streaming giant hopes it will offer users a more cohesive and intuitive experience, equivalent to its mobile apps.

In addition to a refreshed design, Premium subscribers will now be able to directly download music and podcasts for offline listening by hitting the download button instead of convolutedly adding tracks to a playlist first. The update will make it much easier to manage and curate their library.

(Image credit: Spotify)

The new and improved version also includes tweaks to improve playlist management. All desktop users will have the ability to write descriptions, upload images and drag and drop tracks into existing playlists. Listeners can also edit their Queue and view Recently Played songs while searching within playlists has been simplified courtesy of an integrated search function.

The new redesign for the Spotify app on desktop and web is starting to become available to all Mac, PC and browser users worldwide.



