Spotify finally responds to queries over HiFi launch delay

By published

An imminent launch of the new lossless tier seems increasingly unlikely

Spotify HiFi
(Image credit: https://www.reddit.com/r/truespotify/comments/p2vsz7/heres_a_sneak_peek_at_the_upcoming_hifi/)

Back in February 2021, Spotify announced its intention to launch its eagerly anticipated Spotify HiFi tier, promising to deliver the service to users by the end of the year. That self-imposed deadline came and went without any statement from the company, but Spotify has now finally responded to appeals from its users in a thread on the Spotify Community website.

In a short reply, Spotify empathised with frustrated subscribers, re-affirming that the new service was forthcoming, but it stopped short of committing to a new timeline saying, “we don’t have timing details to share yet".

Spotify HiFi forum thread

(Image credit: Spotify)

The full message from Spotify says:

We know that HiFi quality audio is important to you. We feel the same, and we’re excited to deliver a Spotify HiFi experience to Premium users in the future. But we don’t have timing details to share yet.

We will of course update you here when we can.

So, the wait continues. When it does materialise, Spotify’s HiFi tier will allow Spotify Premium subscribers the option to ‘upgrade’ their membership providing access to higher-quality streams. The platform remains the only major streaming service not to offer music at lossless quality, with rivals TidalQobuzAmazon, Deezer and Apple Music all supporting at least CD-quality streams.

MORE

Why I don’t think Spotify HiFi is coming any time soon (and why it doesn’t matter)

Read our feature on hi-res music streaming services compared: which should you sign up for?

Spotify HiFi is missing something – but will it matter?

Mary Stone

 

Mary is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? and has over a decade of experience working as a sound engineer mixing live events, music and theatre.
7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Friesiansam
    Don't hold your breath...
    Reply
  • Tinman1952
    What Hi-Fi? said:
    Spotify has replied to appeals on its website about its failure to launch its previously announced HiFi tier but doesn't have any 'timing details to share yet'.

    Spotify finally responds to queries over the delayed launch of its HiFi tier : Read more
    Pathetic. Company has no roadmap for its stated development? They are not interested in audio quality...just maximising revenue for themselves....
    Apple recoded their entire catalogue to offer lossless...what is the problem Spotify? 😖
    Reply
  • doifeellucky
    Tinman1952 said:
    Pathetic. Company has no roadmap for its stated development? They are not interested in audio quality...just maximising revenue for themselves....
    Apple recoded their entire catalogue to offer lossless...what is the problem Spotify? 😖
    Like you said they’re all about bottom line, or more specifically keeping shareholders happy. Probably 98% of their user base wouldn’t have the hardware to benefit anyway. I’m sure they’ve got stats on us all.
    Reply
  • Romulus
    However as a 'free service' I think Spotify is really good. I listen to a lot of genres via Spotify, have playlist and I really love how Spotify suggest different artist and songs on the lines what I have been listening before. As sort of poor man's Roon service with the dreaded ads included, but considering the benefits of discovering new artists I get a beneficial trade off...! As a rule I do not pay for 'streaming music' like with Tidal or Deezer; I have my own cds; so in this respect free Spotify is a gem....:)
    Reply
  • dhp
    I'll stick with physical media 😊
    Reply
  • josveland
    Patético lo de Spotify... con lo que ha sido y los recursos que tendrá. De todos modos, tengo que pasar todas mis listas a Tidal. Si dieran una fecha más o menos temprana, aguantaría pagando ambas plataformas, pero esto me parece intolerable.
    Reply
  • daddyo
    Spotify has become the 8-track of music streaming.
    Reply