Sony’s latest, award-winning, 5-star Dolby Atmos soundbar is selling at its best price ever

Looking to upgrade your home audio setup this Black Friday deals seasons? Then we have some great news, not only is Sony’s latest five star Dolby Atmos soundbar, the Bravia Theatre Bar 9, selling for its lowest price ever, at one retailer its add on satellite speakers and subs are on deal too!

Specialist audio and home cinema retailer Sevenoaks Sound and Vision is currently selling the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 for £999, a £400 saving on its regular £1399 price, and the best we’ve ever seen on the award winning soundbar.

Having reviewed the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 in our dedicated listening rooms against key rivals, including the Sonos Arc, we can confirm it is one of 2024’s best Dolby Atmos soundbars.

At a technical level it's impressive, featuring a 13 driver setup that pairs four front woofers and three standard tweeters and two beam tweeters on the side. Up top these are complemented by two up-firing speakers. That’s a significant step forward on the HT-A7000 it’s replacing – which was itself an award winner during its launch year and top performer until the Bar 9’s arrival.

During our tests we found the Bar 9 delivers excellent audio with superb clarity, detail and punch. But what sets it apart from rivals is the sense of directionality it brings to movie audio. Most soundbars struggle to deliver any sense of height, a key part of Atmos’ goal to deliver “a dome of sound”, but the Bar 9 manages to – albeit not to the degree a full Atmos setup with ceiling speakers would.

We said as much in our review where we concluded: ”the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 is comfortably better than the excellent HT-A7000 that preceded it. For clarity, detail, dynamics, solidity and outright Atmos-ness, it’s hard to fault, and its design is a big improvement, too.”

So the deal on the Bar 9 soundbar alone is pretty impressive and worth considering. But the reason we’re suggesting buying it from Sevenoaks specifically, when Amazon is currently selling it for the same price is there are a couple of add on deals available at the specialist seller you won’t find elsewhere.

For starters, if you are holistically upgrading your home cinema setup, Sevenoaks is offering an additional £300 off the unit when bought with a Sony TV. If that’s of interest we’d recommend considering the Sony Bravia 8, which after thorough testing against key rivals including the LG C4, Philips OLED809 and more is the OLED we recommend to most people at the moment.

Second, because if you want to go to the next level and have a wireless, multi-speaker Dolby Atmos system, Sevenoaks is also offering discounts on the add-on SA-SW5 / SW3 subwoofers and SA-RS5 / SARS3S satellite speakers at the moment.

If that still doesn’t tick all your boxes don’t worry, our team of home cinema experts will be on hand throughout Black Friday, flagging all the top discounts they’ve spotted. You can keep track of them all in our best soundbar deals guide.

