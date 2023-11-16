Save big on Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones at Walmart

The Sony WH1000-XM4 headphones are an ever-popular recommendation at What Hi-Fi?, and they're easier than ever to suggest at just $265.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we gave these cans five-stars for their excellent audio performance, great timing, and comfy build. For those in need of headphones, you really can't go wrong with a pair of XM4s.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Walmart deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 were $348 , now $265 at Walmart (save $83)

These comfortable and lightweight headphones offer up sensational audio quality. Plus, you get good noise-cancelling and battery life. At just $265, this is a great price for these former What Hi-Fi? Award-winners.

Sony has been making excellent wireless headphones for a while, and the WH-1000XM4 are certainly one of its biggest successes. We gave these headphones five stars in our review, and we love their performance and features. At just $265, these headphones aren't just high-quality, they are a great value too.

These headphones sport ANC and voice and touch controls and have 30 hours of battery life. They don't support aptX or aptX HD Bluetooth codecs, but they do support LDAC for high-quality audio streaming from a compatible device. They also support multipoint so you can have two sources connected simultaneously.

When it comes to audio quality, the XM4 manage to sound nuanced, detailed and dynamic, while bass feels appropriately punchy. Timing is excellent, and the treble is particularly refined. Put simply, the audio quality of these headphones is excellent.

If you're looking for a new pair of premium wireless headphones at a great price, the Sony XM4s are a great choice at $265.

