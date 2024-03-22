Sony's five-star WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are back to their lowest ever price (nearly)

Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are very nearly the cheapest we've ever seen them. They've dropped to just £199 at Amazon – that's a saving of £151 on the launch RRP, and just £1 off their best ever price.

This 43 per cent discount comes as part of the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale event, which lasts until Monday. But there's no guarantee this deal will stick around until then.

Sony WH-1000XM4 was £350 now £199 at Amazon (save £151)

Sony’s previously range-topping wireless noise-cancelling headphones are fantastic all-rounders. They sound detailed, dynamic and have a natural knack for timing. Nothing really lets them down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all superb for the money. An absolute steal at this new low price.

Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review

Until they were succeeded by the XM5, the XM4 were Sony's flagship noise-cancelling headphones. Their design is starting to look a little old compared to the sleeker, less clunky XM5, but they still do the job from a function perspective, with excellent sound quality, impressive 30-hour battery life and great noise cancellation. True, they're beaten in this last regard by the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (as are the XM5), but at this price, it would be churlish to complain.

They have one plus over the XM5 – they fold up smaller, making it easier to pack them for travel (the XM5 earcups fold flat, but that's it). They're comfortable to wear too, and the 30-hour battery remains competitive (in fact it matches the XM5, and beats both the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and AirPods Max). Bluetooth Multipoint is also onboard for seamless switching between wireless devices.

Features like 'Speak to Chat' feel as futuristic as ever – start speaking, and the headphones adjust playback while allowing in ambient noise, so you can hold a conversation without taking them off. The NC Optimiser adjusts the level of noise cancellation depending on your environment.

This has all been built upon by the XM5, of course. But the XM4 laid the foundations. Like the fantastic sound quality, which has an infectious sense of musicality and enthusiasm.

Out of the two, the XM5 are the better headphones. But they're also at least £80 dearer. If you want the same core features and can forego the latest bells and whistles, grab the XM4 for £199 before it's too late. These cans are nearly four years old now, so production could cease soon.

