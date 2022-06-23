Sony's 2022 OLED and LCD TVs are now available

Sony's 2022 range of TVs is now available, though you will have to wait a little longer for some of its most exciting sets. The flagship Z9K 8K model (Sony's first mini-LED model) is listed as "available soon" on the Sony site (opens in new tab), while the five-star A95K (Sony's first QD-OLED TV) ships from 13th July.

But right now you can buy the Z9J, A90J, A80K and A80J.

The Z9J is the cousin of the flagship Z9K. It too is an 8K model, though it uses an LED panel rather than mini-LED. Like the Z9K, it's a big-screen model for those with big budgets – it comes in 75- and 85-inch sizes, and costs £3999 and £6499 respectively.

The A90J is a 4K OLED TV with the Google TV operating system. It features Sony's XR OLED Contrast Pro, which, the firm claims, produces Sony's brightest ever OLED picture. The Acoustic Surface Audio+ audio tech means the screen itself is the speaker, so sound comes from where it should on the display. And hands-free controls come as standard.

The A90J comes in 55-, 65- and 83-inch sizes, with prices starting at £1999.

The A80K and A80J are both 4K HDR OLEDs with Google TV. They both offer Acoustic Surface Audio+, but the A80K has more speakers – the 55- and 65-inch models have 50W total output compared with the A80J's 30W, while the 77-incher has 60W to the A80J's 50W.

The A80K also has the Bravia Cam camera (though we would question its usefulness).

The A80K starts at £2099, while the A80J comes in from £1299.

