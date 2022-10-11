Prime Day sale sees Sony WH-1000XM5 get first big price drop at Amazon

The best noise-cancelling headphones around have just had their first big discount. You can now pick up the Sony WH-1000XM5 for £299 in the UK (opens in new tab) and $349 in the US (opens in new tab), down from their previous price of £349 / $398. Bargain.

The deal comes courtesy of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Stay tuned to What Hi-Fi? for plenty more deals over the next couple of days – this one is live now and expires at midnight on 13th October.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 £349 £299 at Amazon (save £50) (opens in new tab)

This is the first big saving we've seen on Sony's five-star noise-cancellers. Excellent sound quality, excellent noise-cancelling, excellent build and fit... just all-round excellent. And now they're discounted to boot. Essential.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 $398 $349 at Amazon (save $49) (opens in new tab)

There's a similar deal over at Amazon US, where you can save just shy of 50 bucks. A healthy saving indeed, especially for such a premium pair of wireless noise-cancellers.

The XM5 are hands down the best noise-cancelling headphones around. They follow the Award-winning XM4 and XM3, and continue Sony's legacy as one of the foremost makers of over-ear headphones in the market.

But it's not just a case of more of the same. For the XM5, Sony went back to the drawing board, executing a complete redesign – a bold move when you're sitting on a line of Award-winning headphones.

It paid off. The XM5 boast a slimmer, noiseless design, with smoother, sweeping lines and areas less prone to catching wind when you're on a call. The downside is that they no longer fold up as small, and they feel a bit less premium than the company's previous offering. But that's a small price to pay for headphones this capable.

Noise-cancelling is on point thanks to the same Integrated Processor V1 seen in Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless in-ears. This lets the cans automatically optimise the noise-cancelling as you move through different environments, so they're always most effective without you doing a thing.

And the sound? It's hugely musical and entertaining, representing a big step up from the previous model. Greater clarity, a more open presentation... the difference is palpable. And now they're discounted, they're an even better buy. These are easy to recommend.

