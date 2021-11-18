Sony WH-1000XM3 down to just £159 in Black Friday headphones deal

God bless Black Friday. Thanks to the annual sales event, one of our favourite pairs of wireless headphones, the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3, is down to a rock-bottom £159 at Amazon.

Top Black Friday Sony XM3 wireless headphone deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 £330 Sony WH-1000XM3 £330 £159 at Amazon (save £171)

Sony's WH-1000XM3 headphones are all-round brilliant performers offering natural sound quality, excellent noise-cancelling and supreme comfort.

The five-star WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ears have been superseded by the excellent WH-1000XM4, but they are still every inch a five-star product. And at this price, they're an absolute steal.

Our advice? If you're looking for an outstanding pair of headphones that combine superb sonic prowess with convenient wireless technology, the discounted XM3 are now even more tempting...

The deal is also listed at John Lewis and Richer Sounds, but both have issues. The former is out of stock, while the latter is offering "pre-orders" with stock shipping as soon as stock comes in. Which doesn't sound too promising.

Thankfully Amazon has stock for now, but we don't expect it to last long.

MORE:

Still on the fence? Sony WH-1000XM3 vs Sony WH-1000XM4

Browse the best Black Friday headphones deals