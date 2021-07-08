Sony WF-1000XM4 teardown shows exactly what's inside the wireless earbuds

We know that the Sony WF-1000XM4 are some of the best true wireless earbuds around, but have you ever wondered what's inside them? Wonder no more, as this teardown reveals all their secrets, and shows us just what makes them sound so good.

The teardown comes courtesy of Chinese audiophile site 52audio (via Android Police), and it shows off some seriously close-up photography of the chipsets and the like.

You also get a good look at the Arm Mediatek system on a chip (SoC). And those screws... talk about teeny.

(Image credit: 52audio)

The Sony WF-1000XM4 were announced a month ago to the day and quickly shot to the top of our list of best true wireless earbuds (and right near the top of our list of best wireless headphones of all styles).

Sonically, they're superb, offering dynamics and detail in spades, as well as taut, precise bass notes and refined, sophisticated vocals. They also have a stacked feature set, including IPX4 water resistance, plus Quick Attention and Speak-To-Chat, which both allow you to have a conversation without removing the earbuds. And now you can see just what goes into making them such a stellar pair of headphones.

