Sony wants to bring its Award-winning earbuds magic to PS5 gamers this Christmas

PlayStation’s upcoming flagship headphones, the Pulse Explore earbuds, and Pulse Elite headset, have finally been given a release date, hitting shelves on 6th December.

Both pairs of earbuds and headphones were announced on the Sony blog back in August and we now know that preorders will begin on 9th November in the UK, US, and Europe.

The Pulse Explore are PlayStation’s first set of wireless earbuds. They come with a charging case and are said to offer AI-enhanced noise rejection and support lossless audio. The Pulse Elite wireless headset also offers the same features as well as a retractable boom mic and a charging hanger.

The new headset and earbuds are stated as being the first from PlayStation to use custom-designed planar magnetic drivers. The company says that these will provide an audiophile-level listening experience usually reserved for premium headphones.

Both devices also come packaged with the PlayStation Link USB Adapter, which enables the Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore to connect with a range of devices including PS5, PC, and Macs.

Users can then also simultaneously connect their headphones to another Bluetooth-supported device such as a mobile phone, meaning gamers can answer calls during play with zero audio interruptions.

The Pulse Elite headset will be available for £129.99 / $149.99 / €149.99 while the Pulse Explore earbuds will be available for £199.99 / $199.99 / €219.99. This makes them both more expensive than the current flagship models of PlayStation headphones, such as the Pulse 3D.

However, Sony certainly knows how to make quality wireless audio products at this price point. It will be interesting to see how the two new models from PlayStation hold up against the existing competition in the Sony range at this level, including five-star Award winners such as the WH-CH720N headphones and the WF-1000XM5 earbuds.

