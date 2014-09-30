The VPL-VW300ES retains many of the specs of the VPL-VW500ES but removes a couple of features to keep costs down and hit the slightly more affordable price. It keeps the same high frame rate SXRD panel which produces a 4K image with a 4096 x 2160 resolution, as well as the same large chassis.

The light output is slightly lower than that of its bigger brother, at 1500 lumens compared to 1700, and the omission of a dynamic iris means it doesn't have the same 200,000:1 contrast ratio. It also loses a lens memory functionality, meaning it can't auto calibrate zoom and focus settings for multiple aspect ratio playback, hopefully not a key feature for too many people.

It does however feature Sony's own Reality Creation and Triluminos technologies. The former upscales content from Full HD to 4K, while the latter claims to provide better colour reproduction. Sony was keen to demonstrate the Reality Creation function at the launch event and the results looked impressive at first glance.

Elsewhere there's a built-in RF transmitter for watching 3D content and a low-latency mode that's aimed at gamers. The VW300ES is also compatible with Creston and Control4 home automation systems and the HDMI 2.0 inputs are HDCP 2.2 compliant, which allows for streaming 4K content from services such as Netflix.

Sony representatives were pushed to reveal information on its 4K Video Unlimited streaming service, but there are still no plans to bring the service to the UK.

The Sony VPL-VW300ES 4K projector is available from October with a list price of €7000, which should work out at just under £5500 in the UK.