It's been a reasonably long time coming, but Sony has finally confirmed it's ready to confirm an upgrade to Dolby Vision across some of its current 4K TV range.

Details are due to be announced next month, but the main point is: the company's ready to adopt the HDR technology and bring itself broadly into line with its competitors in the feature-crazy TV market. First due to get the update are A1, XE93, XE94 and ZD9 models.

We enjoyed a preview of the Award-winning Sony KD-55A1 OLED running Dolby Vision content at Sony Europe HQ in Weybridge yesterday - and while we (of course) reserve judgement until we can appraise the upgrade in our testing rooms, the picture certainly had a lot to recommend it.

Once Sony is ready to roll this upgrade out, we'll report back with all the details.

If you fancy a new TV - with Dolby Vision or without - you can keep track of all the best deals on our Best Black Friday 4K OLED TV deals and Best Black Friday TV deals pages.

MORE:

Dolby Vision HDR - everything you need to know

HDR10 v Dolby Vision - which is better?

HDR TV - what is it? How can you get it?

What's so good about HDR? We ask a Hollywood colourist

Free Sony 4K Blu-ray player with Black Friday Sony TV deals