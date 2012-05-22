An iOS app for the Sony Music Unlimited service has been launched, allowing you to stream music to iPhone and iPod Touch.

Sony's Music Unlimited service is a rival to the likes of Spotify and Deezer, bringing a huge catalogue of streaming music to network enabled Sony devices.

Already available on Bravia TVs, Blu-ray players, Android smartphones and tablets, PS3 and more, the Music Unlimited iOS app has gone live in some territories on the iTunes Store, it's due to go live worldwide on Friday.

There are basic and premium options, with the full £10/month service allowing you to stream music, make playlists and use Sony's Music Sync service to access your own library of tunes.

You can try the premium service for free for 30 days. Here are a full list of features:

Music Unlimited Features

- Stream as much as you want.

- Enjoy ad-free Channels programmed in a wide range of genres, moods, eras, and more. No skip limits.

- Listen to your personal collection of songs and playlists when matched via any PC using Music Sync.

- Discover your next favorite song with Music Unlimited’s recommendations. Listen to your music from your iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad.



Premium Subscribers also get:

- Play any song on demand from the Music Unlimited catalog of millions of tracks.

- Add any song or album from the catalog to your personal library for easier access.

- Add to and edit playlists you create on the Music Unlimited web application.

- Browse Premium Channels and the top songs in your favorite genres.

- Listen to new releases added weekly.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.