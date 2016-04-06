The HW45ES, the successor to the HW40ES, has been fitted with Sony’s Reality Creation technology and the SXRD panel that also features in the VPL-VW520ES 4K HDR projector.

Sony says the new model delivers a clearer and more detailed picture with “better brightness, contrast and resolution than the VPL-HW40ES”, all while retaining the same design chassis.

It has opted to include the increasingly ignored 3D technology in the HW45ES, and the lamp, with 1800 ANSI lumens brightness, has a claimed life of up to 6000 hours.

The Sony VPL-HW45ES will be available from May. Sony has said the reccomended European price will be €2199, which equates to just under £1800.

