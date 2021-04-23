Sony confirms it is testing 'PlayStation Plus Video Pass' video streaming service

So, the leak was true. Yesterday rumours circulated that Sony was testing a new PlayStation video streaming service, and now it has confirmed that is indeed the case. PlayStation Plus Video Pass is currently being tested – but only in Poland for now, as reported by flatpanelshd.

As rumoured, the service will let you stream TV shows and movies to a PS4 or PS5. In the current testing phase, the service is limited to only 21 titles, but the library will be refreshed quarterly.

"We want to see how players will benefit from such a service," Nick Maguire, SIE’s global services VP, told Polish site Spider's Web. "What titles do they watch, what do they care about, how often do they use them."

The service will come as part of PlayStation Plus with no additional cost.

Sony is no doubt keen to capitalise on the explosion in video streaming that has happened of late. With services like Netflix and Disney+ gaining huge subscriber numbers lately (though Netflix's recent growth was less than expected), Sony wants a piece of the pie.

It already has the rights to lots of movies through Sony Pictures and plenty of anime thanks to its recent purchase of Funimation and Crunchyroll. It has also recently launched a high-end, 4K- and HDR-supporting video streaming serviced called Sony Bravia Core, which offers "the world's largest selection of IMAX Enhanced movies and the latest box office releases from Sony Pictures".

PlayStation Plus Video Pass could, therefore, exist as Sony's more mass market option, and could also replace the PlayStation Store as an entertainment destination, considering it will stop selling and renting movies and TV shows from August.

