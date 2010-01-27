All of this will enable 3D to be broadcast on the existing Sky+HD plaform, as well as permitting monitoring and correcting live 3D signals in the truck.



Sony Professional also has an order for a new full-3D cine-enabled HD video production truck for All Mobile Video.

That unit should be completed this summer, and is expected to handle a range of projects from sports to live events and entertainment.

We're expecting a big announcement about Sky 3D TV at midnight tonight, so keep checking our News channel for updates.



