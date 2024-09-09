Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV prices have crashed to their lowest ever level

If you want a new OLED TV, like Sony and don't want to pay full price, you'll want to check out the latest batch of deals from Amazon on the Sony Bravia 8.

The deals are live now on Amazon and bring prices for the 55-, 65- and 77-inch variants of the Bravia 8 down to their lowest point ever.

The 55-inch deal is the one we’d recommend to most people as it lets you grab a cutting edge OLED TV for £1619, a £580 saving on the £2199 it normally costs.

Sony Bravia 8, was £2199 now £1619 on Amazon (save £580) The Bravia 8 is the successor to a What Hi-Fi? Award winner. And based on testing an absolutely fantastic option for any movie fan looking for a balanced OLED that can deliver a truly immersive picture.

If you have space and cash to spare, the 77-inch Bravia 8 has had the biggest price cut, with Amazon selling the TV for £2839, an £1160 saving on its regular £3999 RRP.

Below it, the 65-inch Bravia 8 is currently selling for £1939, which is a healthy £560 saving on the set’s regular £2499 price.

If you need a new OLED TV and want a great deal, we'd strongly recommend considering the latest discounts on the Bravia 8 for two reasons.

First because the cuts are best we've seen on the new set and are surprisingly good for such a new OLED TV.

These are the second price cuts we've seen in the past fortnight. Even last week the 55-inch Bravia 8 would have set you back a heftier £1799. Above it the 65-inch model retailed for £2299 and the giant 77-inch a hefty £3149. We thought those prices were good at the time, but Amazon's latest are even better.

Second, because the Bravia 8 is an excellent TV. The Bravia 8 is the successor to last year’s What Hi-Fi? Award winning, five-star Sony A80L. Having put the Bravia 8 through its paces in our viewing rooms directly against its predecessor, we can confirm it is an excellent OLED TV that improves on the A80L’s Award-winning formula.

Key improvements include more realistic skin tones and slightly better light control, that let the Bravia 8 deliver a wonderfully immersive but authentic movie watching experience.

Minor improvements to its max brightness also let peak bright areas house slightly more detail, and the inbuilt sound system based on Sony’s custom Acoustic Surface Audio+ tech remains one of the best you’ll find on a TV.

This replaces traditional speakers with under-screen actuators, that vibrate the screen to create sound. Though it sounds weird, the tech works a treat and helps ensure the sound comes from the same place as the image, helping it produce more immersive results than rivals.

The end result is a stellar OLED TV that’s well worth considering and an easy five-star recommendation from our reviews team.

