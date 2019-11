Sonos has launched a free software update for its wireless hi-fi systems in order to fix a bug that could have compromised users' personal information.

The Sonos 3.6.1 update can be done by heading to System Settings on any Sonos controller and selecting online updates.

The company stresses that it's not aware of any user data being compromised to date.

Users are advised to contact support@sonos.com if they have any problems.

