Sonos Black Friday: save up to 20% on Sonos speakers at Amazon

Sonos speakers aren't often discounted, so this Black Friday UK deal is well worth your attention. Amazon is offering 20% off the Sonos One, while also slashing the price of the new Sonos One SL and Sonos Beam.

The Sonos One is discounted from £199 to £159 - a saving of £40 (20%). The Sonos One SL is down from £179 to £149, saving you £30 (17%), while the Beam is down from £389 to £329, a saving of £60 (15%).

Sonos One SL £179 £149

The One SL is the same as the One, just without the voice control smarts. But if you're looking for a smart speaker that ties into the Sonos ecosystem and doesn't cost a bomb, you've found it.View Deal

Sonos One £199 £159

Essentially the Sonos Play:1 with added voice control, this smart speaker gives you awesome sound without breaking the bank. A pair of class D amplifiers provide room-filling sound.View Deal

Sonos Beam £389 £329

Sonos's soundbar adds some audio oomph to your films, TV shows and games. Voice control comes as standard, plus like other Sonos speakers, it plays nice with other devices too. A great home cinema upgrade.View Deal

The Sonos One replaced the Sonos Play:1, and added voice control to the mix. It even looks almost identical to its predecessor. But that's no bad thing. It's one of Sonos' cheaper speakers, but still offers fantastic sound. Combine that with its portable size, and you've got a winner on your hands.

The One SL is identical to the One, but without the built-in microphones and voice assistant support. On a budget? It's the Sonos speaker for you.

The Beam, meanwhile, is Sonos' soundbar. Pop it under your telly, and it'll add Sonos-grade audio quality to your home cinema set-up, and without filling the lounge with separate speakers. What more could you ask for?