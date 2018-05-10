You can pay thousands of pounds for a high-end turntable but you're not always guaranteed all the bits required to go spinning straight out of the box.​

For example, it's not uncommon to have to add a tonearm and cartridge which both add to the cost. And that's before you start trying to find the perfect combination for your particular deck.

SME's new Synergy turntable goes the extra mile and offers a complete all-in-one solution. At £14,950 this player isn't for the light of pocket, but you do get a brand new turntable design combined with the company's Series IV tonearm, Ortofon's 'exclusive series' MC Windfield Ti cartridge, a phono stage designed by Nagra and internal wiring by Crystal Cable.

The chassis features four isolated and adjustable feet married to a suspended sub-chassis. Its aluminium alloy platter weighs in at a hefty 4.6kg.

All the control circuitry and the turntable's power supply have been placed in an external case to keep them isolated from the main turntable body. You get 33.3, 45 and 78rpm speed options, plus fine pitch speed adjustment.

The SME Synergy is due to go on sale in September.

