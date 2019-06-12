Sky to double originals investment under new Sky Studios

As Netflix's investment in original programming rises and rises, and Apple readies its own $1bn worth of content, no media mogul wants to be left behind – not least Sky.

The British telecoms company has today announced plans for Sky Studios, a new Europe-wide development and production capability to create new original TV programming.

The news follows the recent conclusion of Award-winning drama Chernobyl, which has been heralded the most successful Sky original production ever.

Over the next five years, Sky – with backing from its new owners, Comcast – plans to pump twice as much investment into originals as it has in the past. Twice as much investment, twice as many originals? That's the promise.

In order to combat the ever-present threat of TV titans Netflix and Amazon, Sky Studios will create new productions "across all genres, with a focus on drama and comedy" for Sky channels, NBC broadcast and cable channels, and Universal Pictures.

The first original under the Sky Studios umbrella will be a six-part drama called The Third Day, a Jude Law-starring, HBO co-production that will enter production next month.

