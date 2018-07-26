Sky has today posted its results for the last twelve months (up to 30th June 2018), and outlined some plans for the year ahead that should delight AV fans who are also Sky Q subscribers.​

The media giant says it is working on a hands-free experience with next-generation voice control for Sky Q. The TV platform is now in 3.6 million homes, according to the report - up 2.3 million year-on-year.

It also plans to double the amount of 4K content available on the platform, with the introduction of HDR (High Dynamic Range) content set for 2019. It was originally thought support would arrive this summer.

Among other plans, Sky has also reiterated its plans to launch Netflix on the Sky Q platform and revealed it will also launch a standalone Netflix app on its streaming services (starting with NOW TV), launch a next-gen router in the UK with enhanced wifi capabilities and increase gross investment in original drama by 25 per cent.

