Sky Glass gets a surprise festive update with a bundle of new features including Apple AirPlay and ad-skipping

Sky has released a new update to its Glass TV with a handful of new features being added. The latest version of Entertainment OS includes new wireless connectivity options with Apple devices, upgraded playlist organisation, better navigation and an upgrade to Amazon Music. There is also a new paid feature which will allow users to skip ads.

The headlining feature is the inclusion of Apple AirPlay, which will allow Sky Glass users to beam content including music, videos and photos from their iPhone, iPad or Mac onto their TV. Sky highlights being able to stream music to the Glass and use the integrated soundbar to play music directly from their iPhone.

Playlists are also getting an upgrade, with the ability to add actors. Adding your favourite actors to your playlists will give you a shortcut to view every available TV and movie they are in, all by simply clicking the plus button when browsing the Entertainment OS user interface – from there you'll find the people rail within the home screen which features the actors you have added. Sky has also released a handful of new avatars to personalise your playlists, with actors and characters featured from a range of content.

Sky has made navigation more fluid with this update too. You are now able to bookmark your favourite channels and add them to your home screen on Sky Glass and Sky Stream. You can even assign them a number on your remote, or allow Sky's algorithm to do the work for you as it will automatically recommend channels based on your viewing history.

There is also a new "next episode" button that will appear when you near the end of the current TV show you're watching and an automatic countdown if you're just too comfy and can't reach the remote. Sky Glass and Stream users can also add an additional £5 per month feature (which can be cancelled at any time) which will allow them to skip through advertisements with a single click, or fast forward adds on catch-up services such as Channel 4 and ITVX.

Finally, Amazon Music gets an upgrade to HD on Sky Glass and Sky Stream. Those subscribed to Amazon Music's Unlimited tier can access the higher quality streaming through the app available on Entertainment OS with HD streams that reportedly offer double the audio quality of standard definition services.

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read our full Sky Glass review

And check out our picks for the best TVs

As well as the best Sky TV deals