Shokz's bone-conduction headphones are here to help you smash your PBs no matter the weather

Sport-focused audio brand Shokz has revealed its latest pair of flagship running headphones, the OpenRun Pro 2. Built to be as lightweight as possible without compromising on strength or durability, the new neckband headphones are constructed using soft silicone for a "cloud-like fit" designed to "make the user forget they’re even wearing headphones".

The Pro 2 employ bone conduction technology, which transmits sound via vibrations directly into your inner ear and uses an open-ear design to ensure that you're still aware of your environment when dodging traffic in the city or hitting the trails out in the sticks. The idea is that they make for a safer running experience than traditional pairs.

Shokz's running headphones deploy a hybrid design that melds aspects of bone conduction with air conduction. The bone conduction aspect handles mids and higher frequencies, whereas the air conduction controls the lower bass, resulting in an experience that Shokz claims blends absolute clarity with genuine power.

A novel dual reed and coil design, meanwhile, adds stability to the overall ensemble, supposedly helping to produce purer, clearer vocals. The low-frequency air conduction driver uses a lightweight dome diaphragm that Shokz says can achieve greater amplitude without compromising on sound, resulting in a better sound quality at higher volumes.

(Image credit: Shokz)

The OpenRun Pro 2 offer 12 hours of playback thanks to a larger battery than their predecessors, while a quick charge function grants 2.5 hours of listening from a five-minute boost. In addition, the new running headphones also offer Bluetooth Multipoint for easy switching between two devices.

To deal with the elements, Shokz's latest pair boasts an IP55 water resistance certification, which guarantees that even powerful jets of water shouldn't damage your running buddies. Such durability is enhanced by a double-layer mesh structure and nano-hydrophobic coating for managing the worst weather spells.

Available in two different sizes and your choice of black or orange finishes, the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 are available to order now for £169 / $180 / AU$299 / €199.

