Sennheiser's superb five-star wireless headphones drop to near record-low price

It’s not often that you can snag one of the best wireless headphones around for a near record-low price, which is why we’re particularly excited to let you know that the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones – a What Hi-Fi? five-star rated product – are currently available at a significant discount on Amazon.

Currently, you can grab the Momentum 4 Wireless headphones for just £215.24, down from the usual £309.99 – a substantial saving of £94.75, or 31 per cent, if you prefer.

This price point is particularly noteworthy as it's only marginally higher than the all-time low of £210, which was briefly available during Amazon's summer Prime Day event. Or to put it another way, this is an excellent opportunity to acquire a high-quality pair of headphones at a cracking price.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones was £309.99 now £215.24 at Amazon (Save £94.75)

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless have almost reached their lowest price ever. The ANC over-ears received five stars during testing for their great sound and quality feature set. Oh, and did we mention they boast 60-hour battery life? They are now cheaper than ever.

Five stars

If you need more than a slashed RRP to help make your decision, then feel free to read our in-depth Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review , where they impressed with a clean, neutral, and musical sound profile, demonstrating a well-balanced tonal quality, with crisp highs, detailed mids, and controlled bass. This neutral approach allows for a versatile listening experience across various music genres, with a notably sharp and sprightly character that doesn't sacrifice substance across the frequency range.

One of the standout features of the Momentum 4 Wireless is an impressive 60-hour battery life with both Bluetooth and active noise cancellation engaged. Our testing confirmed this claim, making Sennheisers offering a top choice for long-haul travellers and/or those who don’t want to mess around with another gadget to charge daily.

The Momentum 4 Wireless also support aptX Adaptive, with effective ANC performance to boot. The Adaptive Mode is particularly effective, automatically adjusting the noise-cancelling intensity based on the surrounding environment.

Sennheiser has also equipped these headphones with a range of useful features accessible through the companion Smart Control app. One of these is the Sound Zones feature, which allows users to create profiles with specific EQ and noise isolation levels that automatically activate based on location.

Performance aside, most users will find them comfortable too – we found the wide headband effectively distributes pressure, preventing discomfort during extended wear, while the ear cups were also praised for their secure yet comfortable fit.

At a sliver over £215, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones offer considerable value, especially considering their sound quality, feature set, and exceptional battery life. For those in the market for a pair of premium wireless headphones, this is definitely an opportunity worth jumping on.

MORE:

Read our full Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review

Our pick of the best wireless headphones you can buy right now

These are the best audiophile headphones you can buy