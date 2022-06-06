Forget soundbars, Sennheiser's latest wireless earbuds will boost your TV's audio

Sennheiser's latest wireless earbuds are a little different than most. Instead of being made for listening to music on the go, TV Clear are made for watching TV at home.

Why would you want to do that? Maybe you don't want to bother anyone else in the room, or perhaps you struggle to make out dialogue and would benefit from having it piped directly into your ears. Either way, they're an intriguing prospect.

They offer five speech clarity levels, giving you up to 20dB of high-frequency amplification. And you can set their volume level independent of the TV or other audio source, so you can hear the action loud and clear while others watch at a volume that they find comfortable.

The Sennheisers feature an Ambient Aware mode that lets in outside sound, so you can still chat to friends and family while watching. Or you can switch it off to really concentrate on what's happening. Handy if one family member insists on talking all the way through a film.

They connect to a wireless transmitter which promises a low latency wireless connection, or you can just connect over Bluetooth – this latter option also opens the door to use with tablets and smartphones.

At 6.9g, the TV Clear are weightier than some wireless earbuds, but should still be comfortable enough for long viewing sessions. And they come with a selection of ear tips and fins to help with fit.

Battery life is a healthy 15 hours using the transmitter, while the charging case adds another 22 hours, making for a very respectable total battery life of 37 hours.

You can customise the controls and listening experience through the TV Clear app, and should you lose one down the back of the sofa, just activate the Find My Earbuds feature.

Look out for the Sennheiser TV Clear later this month when they'll go on sale for £349.99 (around $440, AU$600).

