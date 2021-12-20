Save up to 50% on Apple iPads, iPhones and HomePods in the eBay sale

By published

The best way to save big on iPads this side of Christmas?

Save up to 50% off refurbished Apple iPads and iPhones at eBay
(Image credit: Apple)

eBay has unveiled huge discounts on refurbished Apple products, including up to 50% off iPads and iPhones. If you fancy a cheap iPad for Christmas, this could be your last chance...

Epic savings include £154 off a refurbished Apple iPad Pro 2018 (64GB). The 11-inch tablet drops from £770 to just £615. Tempted? Hop over to the Currys clearance on eBay now.

Had your eye on the five-star Apple HomePod Mini? We tested Cupertino's brilliant smart speaker at £99 but the Argos eBay channel is offering refurbished models for just £75.

Discounts on popular Apple products are hard to come by, so don't miss the boat...

The best Apple deals on eBay

Refurbished 2018 iPad Pro 64GB £770

Refurbished 2018 iPad Pro 64GB £770 £615 at eBay (save £154)
Apple's flagship iPad from 2018 boasts a nearly edge-to-edge, top-to-bottom Liquid Retina LCD display with 120 Hz Pro Motion and True Tone technology. It sounds great and works a treat with Apple Pencil. Now with a £154 discount!

View Deal
Refurbished HomePod Mini £100

Refurbished HomePod Mini £100 £75 at eBay (save £25)
The HomePod Mini is even smaller than the Amazon Echo Dot but delivers far superior sonics thanks to Apple's S5 chip. Sound is engaging and mature; for a speaker of its size and price, it offers an astonishingly good performance.

The deals don't end there, though.

We tested the Apple TV 4K (2018) – a What Hi-Fi? Awards 2020 winner – at £200, but Argos if offering refurbished stock for only £120. It might not be the most up-to-date Apple TV box on the market, but it's also £50 cheaper than the new Apple TV 4K (2021). 

There's also 20% off the iPhone 12. A refurbished iPhone 12 Mini (64GB), for example, can be yours for just £404 when you buy from the Music Magpie eBay channel and use the code FESTIVE20MAGPIE.

The same code gets you up to £120 off a range of refurbished Apple products at Music Magpie's eBay emporium, including the five-star iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPad Air, Macbook and more.

It's rare to see more than a handful of Apple deals – especially around the holiday season. So this Apple flash sale – on refurbished and "Grade A" stock at eBay – is well worth a browse. Especially if you've previously shied away from Apple kit due to its high price...

MORE:

Today's best iPad deals

Check out our definitive list of best tablets

Save on TVs, headphones and more with the best Boxing Day sales 

Tom Bailey

Tom has been writing about tech for 17 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Men's Health, ShortList, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, The Daily Telegraph and many more (including What Hi-Fi?). His specialities include mobile tech, electric cars and video streaming.