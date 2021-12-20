Save up to 50% on Apple iPads, iPhones and HomePods in the eBay sale

eBay has unveiled huge discounts on refurbished Apple products, including up to 50% off iPads and iPhones. If you fancy a cheap iPad for Christmas, this could be your last chance...

Epic savings include £154 off a refurbished Apple iPad Pro 2018 (64GB). The 11-inch tablet drops from £770 to just £615. Tempted? Hop over to the Currys clearance on eBay now.

Had your eye on the five-star Apple HomePod Mini? We tested Cupertino's brilliant smart speaker at £99 but the Argos eBay channel is offering refurbished models for just £75.

Discounts on popular Apple products are hard to come by, so don't miss the boat...

The best Apple deals on eBay

Refurbished 2018 iPad Pro 64GB £770 Refurbished 2018 iPad Pro 64GB £770 £615 at eBay (save £154)

Apple's flagship iPad from 2018 boasts a nearly edge-to-edge, top-to-bottom Liquid Retina LCD display with 120 Hz Pro Motion and True Tone technology. It sounds great and works a treat with Apple Pencil. Now with a £154 discount!

Refurbished HomePod Mini £100 Refurbished HomePod Mini £100 £75 at eBay (save £25)

The HomePod Mini is even smaller than the Amazon Echo Dot but delivers far superior sonics thanks to Apple's S5 chip. Sound is engaging and mature; for a speaker of its size and price, it offers an astonishingly good performance.

The deals don't end there, though.

We tested the Apple TV 4K (2018) – a What Hi-Fi? Awards 2020 winner – at £200, but Argos if offering refurbished stock for only £120. It might not be the most up-to-date Apple TV box on the market, but it's also £50 cheaper than the new Apple TV 4K (2021).

There's also 20% off the iPhone 12. A refurbished iPhone 12 Mini (64GB), for example, can be yours for just £404 when you buy from the Music Magpie eBay channel and use the code FESTIVE20MAGPIE.

The same code gets you up to £120 off a range of refurbished Apple products at Music Magpie's eBay emporium, including the five-star iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPad Air, Macbook and more.

It's rare to see more than a handful of Apple deals – especially around the holiday season. So this Apple flash sale – on refurbished and "Grade A" stock at eBay – is well worth a browse. Especially if you've previously shied away from Apple kit due to its high price...

