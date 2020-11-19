Save £90 on Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones in Amazon's Black Friday deals

Sennheiser's latest Momentum Wireless noise-cancelling headphones, which we called "superb-sounding" in our five-star review, are on the end of a very decent Amazon Black Friday deal.

But you will need to move quickly. It's an Amazon Deal of the Day, which means by the end of Thursday 19th November it will be all over - or perhaps even sooner if Amazon sells out.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless £349 £259 (save £90)

These superb-sounding Sennheiser wireless noise-cancelling headphones only serve to further enhance Sennheiser’s momentum in the headphone market. They're excellent all-rounders, and we haven't seen them discounted by this much before. A great early Black Friday headphone deal.View Deal

These are the third generation of the German brand's popular, premium wireless noise-cancelling over-ears – and the best they've produced yet, further enhancing Sennheiser’s momentum in the headphone market.

They offer a 17-hour battery life and excellent sound quality – expect an energetic, rhythmic presentation with lashings of detail and dynamic insight.

There's also effective noise-cancellation, plenty of clever app features and Amazon Alexa support for hands-free voice command – the Sennheisers are an excellent all-rounder. Especially now that their price is more palatable.