Save £700 on a tablet or laptop in Lenovo's ThinkPad bank holiday sale

Lenovo is having a bank holiday sale, with hundreds of pounds off its range of laptops and tablets.

The best saving is on the ThinkPad X1 Yoga 4th Gen. This 14in laptop-cum-tablet has a whopping £689 off – you could almost buy a MacBook Air just with that saving. There's also a healthy £530 off the ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th Gen.

The other savings are smaller, but not insignificant. As well as laptops, there's money off a 21in monitor. Make sure you use the relevant codes, as listed on the Lenovo product pages, to make sure you get the full discount. Read on for our pick of the best Lenovo deals.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga 4th Gen £2139 £1449

This 14in two-in-one laptop-cum-tablet is part of the long-running Yoga line. As the name suggests, it can bend into all sorts of configurations, from a standard laptop to a slate-style tablet PC. Or you can prop it up in an inverted V shape as in this picture. Perfect for reading or watching on the train.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th Gen £2029 £1499

This is more of a business machine thanks to its sleek black styling. But there's nothing to stop you sneaking in a cheeky film or three. And with more than 18 hours of battery life, why not make it a movie marathon? There's plenty of power thanks to the Intel processor, and it's super slim and light, measuring just under 15mm thick and weighing just over a kilogram.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga 5th Gen £2349 £2079

The slightly newer model of Yoga X1 will cost you a little over £500 more than the 4th Gen, but there's still a saving of £270 off the RRP. That extra money gets you a newer, faster processor and higher resolution screen. Money well spent. The 5th Gen Yoga X1 comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor.View Deal

Want more choice? Browse all the offers in the Lenovo bank holiday sale.

