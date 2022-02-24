Save £68 on five-star Elac Debut B5.2 stereo speakers

Decent hi-fi doesn't have to cost a fortune, and these excellent Elac speakers are irrefutable proof.

The Elac Debut B5.2 are arguably the most capable speakers of this size and price we've ever heard. For an entry-level pair of speakers, they sound sublime, delivering sound with a precision and cohesion that's rare at this price.

While they were excellent value at their £249 ($199) 'tested at' price, popularity and success can be expensive, and recently they've been available for the dearer price of £279. Not now though.

Head over to Amazon and you can currently nab the speakers in their black finish for just £181. That's a saving of £68 on their RRP, and almost £100 cheaper than their recent price at some retailers. Bargain.

Elac Debut B5.2 £249 £181 at Amazon (save £68)

Under review, we praised Elac's already budget bookshelf bobby dazzlers for their 'detailed and organised sound', 'solid build' and 'unfussy nature', leaving us with no choice but to give them five sweet stars and a subsequent award – for three years running. At this price, they are a steal.

What makes the Elac Debut B5.2 speakers such a great buy? If the fact that they won What Hi-Fi? Awards in 2019, 2020, and 2021 isn't enough, you should know that the Debut B5.2s don't sweeten any sub-par quality recordings they're fed, they are amicably even-handed and balanced, with class-leading insight and composure.

These qualities make them ideal for a wide range of musical genres, from sparse electronica to experimental jazz. They have the dynamic expression, detail resolution and tonal sophistication to handle it all, and enough stretch in their abilities to get better when the rest of the system is upgraded. So consider them as a future-proofing measure for your hi-fi aspirations.

They look more modern than their forebears (the Elac Debut B5) with a taller, slimmer cabinet that's less obtrusive visually. They're unfussy about placement, working as well when set in from the wall as they do stuck on a shelf. That's thanks to their wide, solid soundstage. They work well with a wide range of partnering equipment, too, from budget micro-systems all the way up to quality separates.

In short, they're some of the finest speakers Elac has ever made in its 40-odd years in the business. And now a bargain.

