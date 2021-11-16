Save £400 on the superb 55in Sony A80J OLED TV

On the hunt for a high-end Black Friday TV deal? Take a look at this discount on the fabulous Sony XR55A80J 55in OLED TV. It has a five-star review, a What Hi-Fi? best TV award and now a £400 discount too.

The A80J is simply one of the best TVs for 2021. We loved its punchy, detailed and vibrant picture performance when we tested it at £1699. Now down to just £1299 across all good retailers, it's an absolute steal.

Sony offers the very best in motion processing too and a level of TV sound that way outstrips anyone else right now. Stick all that together and you've got an unmissable deal.

Black Friday OLED TV deal

Sony XR-55A80J 4K OLED TV £1699 Sony XR-55A80J 4K OLED TV £1699 £1299 at John Lewis

This What Hi-Fi? Award-winning TV is an absolute cracker. It supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and features Sony's impressive audio and motion processing technologies. Make sure to take advantage of this excellent deal.

The Sony A80J OLED TV sits just below the A90J Master Series in the Sony 2021 TV line-up. It comes in 55in, 65in and 77in sizes and features the firm's brand new Cognitive Processor XR chip that uses AI to optimise the picture and sound according to the content on-screen.

In terms of an OS, it features the very latest version of Google TV, which brings support for a host of streaming apps including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. You also get access to Bravia CORE, Sony's exclusive high-quality movie streaming service.

If you wish to go shopping at Currys instead, then you'll find the same discount on the 55in Sony XR-55A84J which is virtually the same TV as the A80J. This Currys exclusive has a microphone integrated into its bezel for completely hands-free voice-control (the A80J has only a remote-mounted mic), plus a feature called Rich Colour Enhancer which adds a little extra richness to the palette.

Black Friday OLED TV deal

Sony XR-55A84J 4K OLED TV £1699 Sony XR-55A84J 4K OLED TV £1699 £1299 at Currys

This Currys exclusive is to all intents and purposes the same as the A80J. It has a microphone on the TV instead of the remote and an extra colour boosting mode.

Both are great TV deals. Time to treat yourself.

MORE:

Save big with this week's best TV deals and best OLED TV deals.

Your guide to the Sony 2021 TV line-up

Our pick of the best Sony TVs