Save £200 on a Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar thanks to this Amazon Boxing Day deal

Are you in the market for a new soundbar? Well, good news: thanks to Amazon's Boxing Day deals, you can get yourself a Sony HT-A5000 Dolby Atmos soundbar for £200 off (opens in new tab), bringing the price down to just £699.

We gave the HT-A5000 four-stars in its official What Hi-Fi? review, appreciating its powerful, well-measured sound; fantastic connectivity; and onscreen setup experience. At a meaty £200 off, this isn't just a great soundbar, it's a great deal.

(opens in new tab) HT-A5000: was £899 now £699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The HT-A5000 is Sony's mid-range bar, sitting between the A3000 and A7000. It offers a 5.1.2 speaker arrangement with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, as well as HDMI passthrough with 4K 120, 8K and Dolby Vision support.

The Sony HT-A5000 sits in the middle of Sony's current trio of A-series soundbars. In our recent review, we commended its powerful, deep and well-measured sound, its excellent connectivity and its easy setup thanks to onscreen guidance. Its feature set is also bountiful with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for audio, and Dolby Vision, 4K 120 and 8K support via HDMI passthrough.

While its bigger brother, the HT-A7000 certainly overshadows it in some instances with its imposing sound and brilliant Atmos, the A5000 is a fair amount cheaper and an ideal choice if you want a slightly smaller soundbar that's still fully featured.

The A5000 also provides a worthy upgrade over the A3000, as that soundbar features virtual Dolby Atmos and lacks upward-firing drivers. While it is cheaper than the A5000, the A5000 is clearly the better bar to go for if your budget allows.

Put simply, if you're in the market for a powerful, affordable soundbar that can power your home cinema setup without breaking the bank, the HT-A5000 is an excellent choice, especially so with this hefty discount thanks to Boxing Day.

MORE:

Read the full Sony HT-A5000 Dolby Atmos Soundbar review

Best Dolby Atmos soundbars

The best Cyber Monday soundbar deals on now: Sonos, Sony, Bose, Sennheiser and B&W