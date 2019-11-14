Save £190 on five-star Marantz PM6006 amplifier in Black Friday sales

It's fair to say that Marantz knows how to make a quality budget amplifier. One of its most recent success stories is the PM6006 UK Edition, which rules the roost at this end of the stereo amplifier market, recently winning a What Hi-Fi? Award.

The five-star PM6006 UK Edition was originally priced at £469 but thanks to successive price drops, you can now pick up this fine starter for any stereo system for just £279 – and from a range of retailers, as you can see below.

It's a sensational performer, delivering a smooth, wholesome and seriously musical sound. Build quality is excellent for the money and there's a solid selection of inputs at your disposal.

For those looking to build a new music system or replace an old amp, this is the perfect place to start. Why not partner it with something from our list of the best budget hi-fi speakers?

If this is a sign of the Black Friday hi-fi deals to come when the full Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales get going, we should be in for quite a treat...